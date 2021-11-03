Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Grows By 33.8%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LWSCF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

