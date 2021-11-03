Short Interest in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Declines By 19.4%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,136. The firm has a market cap of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

