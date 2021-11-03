Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

