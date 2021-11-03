Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.
In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
