Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPG. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

SPG stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.60. 57,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,792. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

