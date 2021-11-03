Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.72.

NYSE SPG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $159.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

