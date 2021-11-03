Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.52. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 4,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

