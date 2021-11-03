SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 226 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $281.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,704.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 37.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

