Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIX. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.11.

SIX opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

