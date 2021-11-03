Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.05

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on SVKEF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

