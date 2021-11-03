Skechers U.S.A., Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.