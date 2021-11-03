Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

