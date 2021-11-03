SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 6.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.64. 5,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,618,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 475,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

