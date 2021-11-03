SmartKey Reaches Market Cap of $44.00 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00220722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

