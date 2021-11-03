Smartlands Network Hits Market Cap of $40.26 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00012777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $124,314.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00219169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00097323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004139 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

