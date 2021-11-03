Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $156.73 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

