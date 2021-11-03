Snowball (SNOB) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $7.85 million and $254,294.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,035,734 coins and its circulating supply is 8,555,328 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

