Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 10,322 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

SNOW opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.57 and a 200-day moving average of $272.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

