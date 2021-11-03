SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

SOC Telemed stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 8,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

