Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 170,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,278,660 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $54.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

