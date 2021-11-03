Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.90

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 65451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

