Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of SDXAY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.