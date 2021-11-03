SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.43.

Shares of SEDG opened at $355.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

