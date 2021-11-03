Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.870-$0.910 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.32. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

