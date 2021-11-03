Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 733,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

