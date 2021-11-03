Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. 593,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,040. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

