SparksPay (SPK) Trading 28.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $47,476.37 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,711,951 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,217 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

