SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $359.98

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.98 and last traded at $359.63, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.33 and its 200-day moving average is $346.04.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.