SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.34

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 127684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 107,979 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 865,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 745,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

