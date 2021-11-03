Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.