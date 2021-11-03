Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 69.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,629,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

