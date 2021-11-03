Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,296. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,987.52% and a negative net margin of 439.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

