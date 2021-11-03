SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $301.80 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.96. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

