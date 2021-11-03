Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 465.90 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 469.71. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market cap of £14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

