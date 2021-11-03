Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

STAEF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

