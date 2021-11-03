Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Starbase has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $787,396.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00227510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00099162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

