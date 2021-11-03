Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.17. 224,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,635. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

