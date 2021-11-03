StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

StarTek stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StarTek stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of StarTek worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

