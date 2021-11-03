State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.60

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 2822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,040,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,588 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

