State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.99% of The Ensign Group worth $143,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

