STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

STERIS stock traded down $14.01 on Wednesday, reaching $222.72. 856,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,112. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

