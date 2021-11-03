STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is MSD Partners L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.1% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.20% of STERIS worth $41,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded down $10.86 on Wednesday, hitting $225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

