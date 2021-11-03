Steve Bennetts Acquires 1,184 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30).
Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £42.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.26.
Actual Experience Company Profile
