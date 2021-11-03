Steve Bennetts Acquires 1,184 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Steve Bennetts bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £840.64 ($1,098.30).

Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £42.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.26.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

