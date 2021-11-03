Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

