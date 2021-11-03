Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BATS HSRT opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.