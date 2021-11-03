Stifel Financial Corp Has $973,000 Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

