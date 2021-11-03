Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,916 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter.

TRND stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

