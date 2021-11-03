Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 24,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,501 call options.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,651. AECOM has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $70.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.