Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to announce sales of $65.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,123. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

