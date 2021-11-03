Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.12. 733,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.57.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

