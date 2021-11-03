Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

